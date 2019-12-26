|
Eileen M. Northrop Anderson
BUCYRUS - Eileen Marie Northrop Anderson, 48 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital following a six month courageous battle with cancer. Eileen was born February 1, 1971 in Toledo to former Newark residents Greg and Sharon (Moore) Northrop who survive in Bucyrus.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 5:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, 215 N. Walnut St., Bucyrus and the family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019