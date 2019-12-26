Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen M. Northrop Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen M. Northrop Anderson Obituary
Eileen M. Northrop Anderson

BUCYRUS - Eileen Marie Northrop Anderson, 48 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital following a six month courageous battle with cancer. Eileen was born February 1, 1971 in Toledo to former Newark residents Greg and Sharon (Moore) Northrop who survive in Bucyrus.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 5:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, 215 N. Walnut St., Bucyrus and the family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -