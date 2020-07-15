1/1
Eileen Marie Pierce
Heath - A funeral service celebrating the life of Eileen M. (Wisecup) Pierce, age 92, of Heath, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Tina Black officiating. Burial will follow in Jacksontown Cemetery.

Eileen passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at The Inn at Chapel Grove, Heath where she had been a resident for two years. She was born November 22, 1927 in Athens County, Ohio to the late J. Preston and Inez J. (Johnson) Wisecup.

Eileen was a 1945 graduate of Homer Union High School in Morgan County. She had worked for the Rich Loaf Bakery and the Heisey Glass Company before retiring. She was also a member of Hebron Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School. Eileen especially enjoyed sewing and working in her flower garden. Eileen was one who always thought of others before herself. She had a pleasant personality and always had a smile on her face.

She is survived by her dear friends, Rose and Fred Roe of Heath; Godson, Roger Roe of Pittsburgh; friends who Eileen were considered grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Campbell and their son, Kohen and Barry (Melissa Trago) Roe and his child, Conner; and Edison and Ezra, whom Eileen considered great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; many good friends; and extended family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer H. Pierce (2019) ; a son, Roger Wayne Pierce (1977); a daughter, Barbara Kay Pierce (2004); three sisters, Evelyn Davis, Virginia Snyder and Carole Myers.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service (from 10-11 a.m.) on Friday, July 17, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058 or to Hebron Christian Church, 610 West Main Street, Hebron, Ohio, 43025.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Pierce family.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
