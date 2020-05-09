|
|
Eileen Louise Taylor (nee Weldon), 93, of Millersport, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020, following an extended illness at Worthington Christian Village Columbus, Ohio. She was born August 2, 1926, in Millersport, the daughter of the late Isaac Edward and Nellie (Reedy) Weldon. She was an employee of Lazarus as a store detective, a bookkeeper at the Farm Bureau and Nationwide Insurance companies prior to starting a family. Later, she was bookkeeper for her husband's business.
She was an active member of the Millersport United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, served in various offices, and participated in the U.M. Women's group. She enjoyed painting and poetry. Traveling was also a love of hers; including vacationing at a Dude Ranch with a girlfriend in her early 20's and riding a camel in Egypt in her 70's! She loved basketball and football; "Go Bucks".
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother she is survived by her loving family: daughters Jodelle (Jerry) Lee of Westerville, Becky (Butch) Schneider of Millersport, son Ed Taylor of Washington, D.C.; her grandchildren Amy (David) Brody, April (Jason) Standinger, Rob Webb and Spencer (Dusty) Striff-Lee; great grandson Dylan Webb, great granddaughter Ava Standinger and step great granddaughter Olivia Standinger; her sister Carolyn Ricketts; and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Varyl C. "Red" Taylor, brother Roger Weldon, niece Dawn (nee Weldon) Leonard, and nephew Roger "Skip" Ricketts.
Honoring Ohio Department of Health guidelines, Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville with the following limitations: A limited number of persons will be allowed in the funeral home at any time. Masks will be required. Those over the age of 65 or with chronic medical conditions from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., those persons with last names that begin with the letters A-L from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and those with names beginning with M-Z from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Please refrain from hugging or other close personal interactions, and practice social distancing.
Private family services will follow on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Memorial Contributions in her memory may be directed to: Kindred Hospice 540 Officenter Place, Suite 100 Gahanna, Ohio 43230, Millersport United Methodist Church, 2310 Refugee Rd Millersport, Ohio 43046, Worthington Christian Village 165 Highbluffs Blvd. Columbus Ohio 43235.
Published in the Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020