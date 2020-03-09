|
Elaine Mounsey
Granville - Elaine Marie Johnson was born on February 7th, 1922 in Essexville Michigan to Frank A. and Alma Rose Krause Johnson. Premature and weighing less than 3 pounds, she was not expected to survive the night. The doctor said "keep that comfortable and I will pick it up in the morning." 98 years and one month later, she passed in the loving arms of her children.
Elaine attended North Eastern Michigan School of Commerce and worked as a secretary for several years before marrying Robert Beaty Mounsey of Bluffton, Indiana in 1943. She was a fierce political activist during the 1960s and beyond, ironing to CSPAN and sending many letters to her congressmen over the span of her lifetime. Elaine was also a happy warrior at the bridge table and winner of countless Kendal bridge tournaments. She treasured her many friendships at Kendal at Granville, Ohio, where she lived for the last years of her life.
She raised and leaves behind three children and seven grandchildren who adored her: Margaret Cook, of St. Cloud, Minnesota and her daughter Jennifer of Seattle; Rob of Brooklyn, New York and wife Debbie and children Alex, Julia and Paul; and daughter Barbara Zeins of Sea Cliff, New York, with husband Wally and children Molly, Claude and Jed. In addition, Elaine leaves behind a beloved sister in law, Carole Johnson, of Michigan, cousin Don Johnson of Michigan, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Elaine asks that donations be made in her name to the Licking County Coalition for Housing, PO Box 613, Newark, Ohio.
