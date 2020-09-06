A graveside service for Elaine Shay Ansel, 84, of Newark will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday September 11, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, 1475 Military Rd., Zanesville, OH 43701 with Pastor Anthony Bartlette officiating.
Elaine passed from this life into the hands of Jesus Friday, September 4, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born May 3, 1936 to the late Alice Maize (Dawson) Ansel and Bernard Franklin Ansel.
Elaine was a teacher in the Zanesville City Schools for many years, teaching primarily elementary school and Title 1 Reading. She was a member of the Church of God of Licking County and enjoyed attending Ohio Bible College classes taught by Rube Gayheart, Jennings Wood, and Gail Wood to learn more about the scriptures.
She had a special way with children and always welcomed the opportunity to take her grandchildren camping and on adventures such as The Wilds and Sea World. Her favorite book to read the kids was "Love You Forever" and would often sing "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living my baby you'll be" from that cherished book. She also looked forward to Christmas and frequently "overdid it" when it came to thoughtfully gifting her family.
Elaine's latter years were often a challenge for both she and the family as together they dealt courageously with her Alzheimer's diagnosis. Even though her memory was failing, she still enjoyed reading her Bible, watching The Andy Griffith Show, family holidays and visits, and frequent phone conversations with her beloved cousin, Verla Maize (Tom) Ceplice. Even though her memory was failing, she never forgot her family and was blessed to transition from this life to eternal life without having to endure the final stages of Alzheimer's. She was the ultimate dog lover and always perked up when visited by her granddogs; Piper the Goldendoodle, Timmy the Yorkie, and Rue the Hound who loved bringing smiles to Elaine, her friends, and care givers at Newark Care and Rehabilitation.
Elaine was an honorary member of the Romine Family and enjoyed many family gatherings with Sherm, Evelyn, Rob, Nan, Ric, Sue, Tory, Camron, Simon, Erica, Sara, and Nick and especially enjoyed the Christmas gag gift exchange.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Jennings) Tolley of Zanesville; son, Frank (Tanny) Lumbatis of Newark, granddaughters; Misty Perdue of Zanesville, Tiffani (Taylor) Dorn of Newark, and Kasi Lumbatis of Newark, and great-grandsons Jordan Schwartz and Johnathon Taylor.
