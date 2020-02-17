Resources
Zanesville - Eleanor A. O'Flaherty, 84, of Heath, Ohio, formerly of Hanover, Ohio died Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 at The Inn at Sharon Brooke in Newark, Ohio.

Born June 20, 1935 in Nashport, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Myers) Boylan and was a 1953 graduate of Hanover-Toboso High School. Mrs. O'Flaherty was a member of the Hanover Presbyterian Church and for many years she was a cafeteria worker with Licking Valley Schools. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving is her loving husband of nearly 66 years, James E. O'Flaherty, whom she married March 27, 1954; one son, Ed (Paola) O'Flaherty of Johnstown, Ohio; one daughter, Debra (Keith) Eschbaugh of Sabastian, Florida and three grandchildren, Jared (Allison) Eschbaugh, Tyler O'Flaherty and Harley O'Flaherty. Also surviving is one brother, Charles (Donna) Boylan of Powell, Ohio and a daughter in-law, Mimi O'Flaherty of Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Mike O'Flaherty.

There will be no calling hours.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at Hanover Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
