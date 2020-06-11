Elijah Hamiel Gordon
NEWARK - A memorial service celebrating the life of Elijah Hamiel Gordon, 21, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Infirmary Mound Park, 4309 Lancaster Road (Route 37), Granville, Ohio 43023.
Elijah was born on June 22, 1998 in Columbus, Ohio to Jane L. (McKinley) Spaulding and Reshon Gordon. He passed away at Licking Memorial Hospital on May 30, 2020.
Elijah graduated from Newark High School, Class of 2016, where he lettered in wrestling, football and track. He enjoyed music, playing the cello and guitar; and also enjoyed writing and art.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Jane L. and Rodney Spaulding; step-father, Tim Taylor; father Reshon Gordon; maternal grandmother, Glenva McKinley; maternal grandfather, William McKinley; aunt, Zara McKinley; multiple siblings; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Beverly Bethel; and maternal great grandparents, Elvera and Walter McKinley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elijah to Harm Reduction Ohio or to Black Lives Matter or to the Black Mental Health Alliance.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.