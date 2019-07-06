Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Clark


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Clark Obituary
Elizabeth A. Clark

NEWARK - A gathering of family and friends for Elizabeth A. Clark, 95, of Newark, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Elizabeth passed away July 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 8, 1924, in Ashland County, Ohio, to the late Tod and Sadie (Springer) Chesrown.

She is survived by her sons, Philip (Millie) Clark Jr., Chris (Judy) Clark , and David Clark; sister Helen (Ken) Easterday; brothers, Norman (Doris) Chesrown, and David (Janet) Chesrown; grandchildren, Ashley (Kory) Hartman, Phillip (Maria) Clark III, Brain Clark, Casey Clark, Artie (Ann) Clark, and Cory (Bethany) Clark; greatgrandchildren, Reece, Trent, Madison, Cooper, Ace, and Abe; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip C. Clark Sr, and sisters, Mary Alice Sawtelle and Beatrice Curry.

Simply put in her words, "it's been a good run".

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now