Elizabeth A. Clark
NEWARK - A gathering of family and friends for Elizabeth A. Clark, 95, of Newark, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Elizabeth passed away July 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 8, 1924, in Ashland County, Ohio, to the late Tod and Sadie (Springer) Chesrown.
She is survived by her sons, Philip (Millie) Clark Jr., Chris (Judy) Clark , and David Clark; sister Helen (Ken) Easterday; brothers, Norman (Doris) Chesrown, and David (Janet) Chesrown; grandchildren, Ashley (Kory) Hartman, Phillip (Maria) Clark III, Brain Clark, Casey Clark, Artie (Ann) Clark, and Cory (Bethany) Clark; greatgrandchildren, Reece, Trent, Madison, Cooper, Ace, and Abe; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip C. Clark Sr, and sisters, Mary Alice Sawtelle and Beatrice Curry.
Simply put in her words, "it's been a good run".
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate on July 6, 2019