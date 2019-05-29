|
|
Elizabeth Bishop
Newark - Elizabeth (Betty Uhl) Bishop born June 3, 1929 in Marion, Ohio, to the late Cletus and Marguerite (Orthmeyer) Uhl. She graduated in the class of 1947 at Meeker High School and the Mount Carmel College of Nursing. She also attended Ohio University. Betty retired in 1985 from Kaiser Aluminum in Newark, where she served as the industrial nurse for many years. She was an active member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at Buckeye Lake, where she was past president of Altar and Rosary Society, former member of church council and longtime choir member.
She was a member of the Thornville minstrels, held several offices with the Ohio Association of Occupational nurses. Member and past president of Hebron 55 club, Kaiser Retirees. She also volunteered at LMH, and was a member of the Buckeye Euchre club and Henrietta Heritage Quilters.
Betty married Harold Gene Bishop who is deceased. Also deceased is their son Charles William Bishop, her sister Peggy Richie, her brothers Richard Allen Uhl and Tom (Diana) Uhl.
Betty is survived by her children: Harold Jr. (Sandy) Bishop, Lisa (Terry) Blackstone, Laura Deck; grandchildren Blaze (Jessica) Bishop, Zane (Misty) Bishop, Blue Bishop, Becky (Chris) Gause, J.C. Deck, Stephanie Deck, Leigha (Chris) McGlone, Jason (Shana) Gloyd, Jonathon (Shailyn) Gloyd, Darby (Hazel) Blackstone; great-grandchildren Miranda, Trent (Laura), Kaleb, Maddy, Braydon, Ivy, Scarlett, Braxton, Tessandra, Kayla, and Gabby. She is also survived by Brothers Eugene (Marlene) Uhl, Larry (Joann) Uhl, Sisters Rosemary (Jim) Boblenz, Alice Poorman, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Buckeye Lake, with inurnment to follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery.
Betty enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, reading, playing cards, quilting and other crafts. She was a fan of OSU basketball and football and most other sports.
Memorial gifts in her honor may be made to the Hebron Library, 934 West Main St. Hebron, Ohio 43025.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Betty and her family.
Published in the Advocate on May 29, 2019