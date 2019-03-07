|
|
Elizabeth Brown
Johnstown - Elizabeth Carolyn Brown, 85, was born May 24, 1933 in Gauley Bridge W.Va. On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Elizabeth passed away and was received into the arms of her Lord. Elizabeth was a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School in 1952. Once her children were grown she began her career at PNB Johnstown branch, from which she retired after 27 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, singing and playing the piano. She was a long time member of the Johnstown Baptist Church. Elizabeth was a faithful Christian and loved the Lord. She was a devoted wife, beloved mother, grandmother and her family's treasure. Those who knew her saw the light that shown within and that she was a truly beautiful soul. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Kenneth Dale Brown, and her parents Upton and Agnes McMichen. She is survived by her children. Christy (Jerry ) Garrabrant, Angela (Rick) Horn, Carolyn Benedict, James Brown, Rick Benedict: grandchildren, Paul, Andrew and Benjamin Horn, Ashlie Benedict, Lindsay Stepp: great grandchildren; Gavin, Aedan, Emmett, Harrison and Olivia. Family and friends may call from 12:30 -2 p.m., on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Johnstown Baptist Church, 450 S. Main St., Johnstown, OH. 43031. Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Donations can be made in Elizabeth's honor to the Johnstown Baptist Church.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 7, 2019