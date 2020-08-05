Elizabeth "Betty" Corsi
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Elizabeth "Betty" Corsi, 90, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 2 P.M., Friday, August 7, 2020, with Deacon Patrick Wilson as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral from 12 Noon- 2 P.M., Friday, prior to the service. Interment will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Those in attendance will be required to wear facial masks.
Betty, a longtime parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio
on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on April 14, 1930, to the late Arthur and Eunice (Wheeler) Shaw.
A graduate of Newark High School, Betty was retired from Owens Corning where she worked as a supervisor under Etna Services. She also worked for many years with The Advocate as an Inserter and was a former member of the Sons of Italy Rinascimento Lodge.
Betty will be greatly missed by her children, Clarence Price, David (Kathy) Corsi, Mario (Patty) Corsi, and Bruce (Lisa) Corsi; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Corsi; daughters, Brenda Cost and Eva Walker; sons, Roland "Joseph" Price and Jerry Price; and siblings, Chester Shaw, Frances (Charles) Adkins, James Shaw, William Shaw, and infant brother, Arthur Shaw.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box, 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
To share your memory of Betty, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com