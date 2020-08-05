1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Corsi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Corsi

Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Elizabeth "Betty" Corsi, 90, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 2 P.M., Friday, August 7, 2020, with Deacon Patrick Wilson as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral from 12 Noon- 2 P.M., Friday, prior to the service. Interment will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Those in attendance will be required to wear facial masks.

Betty, a longtime parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on April 14, 1930, to the late Arthur and Eunice (Wheeler) Shaw.

A graduate of Newark High School, Betty was retired from Owens Corning where she worked as a supervisor under Etna Services. She also worked for many years with The Advocate as an Inserter and was a former member of the Sons of Italy Rinascimento Lodge.

Betty will be greatly missed by her children, Clarence Price, David (Kathy) Corsi, Mario (Patty) Corsi, and Bruce (Lisa) Corsi; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Corsi; daughters, Brenda Cost and Eva Walker; sons, Roland "Joseph" Price and Jerry Price; and siblings, Chester Shaw, Frances (Charles) Adkins, James Shaw, William Shaw, and infant brother, Arthur Shaw.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box, 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

To share your memory of Betty, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved