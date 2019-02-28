|
|
Elizabeth D. Holmes Reilley
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Elizabeth "Betty" Reilley, formerly of Granville and Cleveland Heights, OH, who passed away at the age of 101 in Newark on February 19, 2019. She was a resident of Granville since 1989 and lived at The Inn @ Chapel Grove in Heath since 2014.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Patricia Forman, M.D. of Columbus, OH, Michelle (Stanley) Polins of Houston, TX, and Mary Beth (William) Hagstad of Granville; four grandchildren, Edward Forman, Esq., Mary Wood Forman, and Charles Forman, M.D. of Columbus, and Benjamin Hagstad of Granville; and three great-grandchildren, Harriet Rose, James Reilley, and Mae Elizabeth Forman of Columbus.
Visit www.mcpeekhoekstra.com for a complete obituary and expressed condolences.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 28, 2019