Elizabeth "Betty" Garee



Johnstown - Elizabeth "Betty" May Garee (74), of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away July 25, 2020. She was born August 7, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio. Betty enjoyed traveling and camping with her daughter. She is survived in passing by her children Melisa (Raymond) Bay and Brian (Jamie Hannah) Garee; stepdaughter Terri Kocak; grandchildren Olivia Garee, Marisa Carson, Taylor Tackett, Haley Tackett, Alexis Hannah, Brandi Burke, and Dustin Burkes; many great-grandchildren; many siblings; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband Burdette Garee, and stepdaughter Sheri Hamilton. Visitation will be held Friday July 31, 2020 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, Ohio 43031. The funeral service will immediately follow beginning at 12:00 pm. Following the service there will be a committal service at Liberty Church Cemetery.









