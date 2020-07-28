1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Garee
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Garee

Johnstown - Elizabeth "Betty" May Garee (74), of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away July 25, 2020. She was born August 7, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio. Betty enjoyed traveling and camping with her daughter. She is survived in passing by her children Melisa (Raymond) Bay and Brian (Jamie Hannah) Garee; stepdaughter Terri Kocak; grandchildren Olivia Garee, Marisa Carson, Taylor Tackett, Haley Tackett, Alexis Hannah, Brandi Burke, and Dustin Burkes; many great-grandchildren; many siblings; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband Burdette Garee, and stepdaughter Sheri Hamilton. Visitation will be held Friday July 31, 2020 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, Ohio 43031. The funeral service will immediately follow beginning at 12:00 pm. Following the service there will be a committal service at Liberty Church Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Committal
Liberty Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
7409676085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved