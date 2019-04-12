Elizabeth "Liz" Lake



Newark - Elizabeth Jean "Liz" Lake, 63, of Newark, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home. She was born June 22, 1955 in Columbus to the late William Russell and Susanna Jean (Knight) Neely.



Liz graduated from Westland High School class of 1973. She liked living a simple life and enjoyed spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, siblings, and friends. She worked as a customer sales representative for Velvet Ice Cream and valued her work where she helped the elderly live independent and healthy lives.



She is survived by her daughter, Haley Foreman of Newark; four grandchildren, Casey, Carley, Teagan, and Trevor; who she loved to read Dr. Seuss books to; brother, Dave Neely (Tracy) of Newark; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Lake; and two sisters, Ruth and Becky.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Aging Program, 1058 E. Main St. Newark, OH 43055.



Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 PM at the Church of God of Licking County, 2181 Riggs Rd. NE, Newark, where the funeral service will be Tuesday at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tony Bartlette officiating. Burial will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens.



