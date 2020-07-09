1/1
Elizabeth Lavery
1926 - 2020
Elizabeth Lavery

Newark - Elizabeth Ellen Lavery, age 93, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Newark, OH. She was born on October 29, 1926 to the late Alva and Elizabeth (Snyder) Torrey in Armada, Michigan.

Elizabeth (Beth) was a Registered Nurse and spent over 50 years helping and providing care for others. As a 40-year resident of Aurora, OH, she was an active member of Circle A at The Church in Aurora and a volunteer in the Aurora school reading program. Elizabeth's happy place was Ipperwash Beach, Ontario, Canada. She enjoyed walking the beach, swimming, laughing with friends and happy hour. Her hobbies included reading, travel and being with family at regular gatherings and school events.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Jack) King of Newark, OH, Karen (David) Green of Oxford, MI and Gina Lavery of Redondo Beach, CA; grandchildren, Ray (Sarah) Green, Karen Green, Matthew (Brandi) Green, Zachary Green, Grace Green, Shaun (Amanda) Green, and Nicole (Dan) Grady; and great grandchildren, Addison, Emily, Carson, Connor, and Adeline Green, and Rylie and Cooper Grady.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her former husband Robert and her sisters, Marjorie Cook and Lois Denning.

Elizabeth was a resident of Sharon Brooke Assisted Living in Newark, OH for the last 14 months and was loved by both residents and staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aurora Memorial Library, 115 E Pioneer Trail, Aurora, OH 44202 or to The Church in Aurora, 146 S Chillicothe Rd, Aurora, OH 44202. A memorial service may be announced later.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
