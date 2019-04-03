|
|
Elizabeth Louise "Betty Lou" Spergin
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Elizabeth Louise "Betty Lou" Spergin (Perrine), age 87, of Newark, will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Matt Van Winkle officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Sunday, April 7th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Betty was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on August 13, 1931 tot the late Kathryn (Rodgers) Simmons and M. Vernon Perrine. She passed away peacefully at Sun City Hospice House in Ruskin, Florida on March 28, 2019.
Betty is survived by a sister, Carol Whitesell and family; Betty's children, William (and Judy) Raymer, Terry Raymer, Robert (and Jenny) Raymer, Robert (and Bonnie) Buchanan, Edward Spergin and Tonya (and Bryan) McCutcheon; 11 grandchildren: Ashley, Jade (and Robbie), Zaini, Christian, Galen, Jason, Abby, Justin, Aiden, Carolyn Joy and Cheryl (and Ron); three great grandchildren, Grayson, Remington and Harper; and another great grandchild due in May.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, P. Jean Perrine; and her husband, Anthony "Tony" Spergin.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth to Lifepath Hospice, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin FL, 33573.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Brandon Regional Hospital ICU, and the staff at Sun City Hospice House for all the wonderful care they provided to Betty and her family. A special thank you to Dr. Fernandez for everything that was done to ensure mom was as comfortable as possible. I (Tonya) would not have been able to feel the peace that I felt without you by my side. Your guidance meant everything.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 3, 2019