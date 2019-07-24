Elizabeth Pressprich "Press" Norpell



Granville - 1924 - 2019



Elizabeth Pressprich Norpell, age 95, passed away peacefully early Friday, July 19 at Kendal, surrounded by her children.



Press was born in Saginaw, Michigan on March 3, 1924 to Otto C. Pressprich and Florence M. (Frink) Pressprich. She was the eldest of six children, growing up in a loving family during the Great Depression and outbreak of World War II. Press held a war job from 1942 - 1943, working on an assembly line and managing a lab that determined the content of steel being used in the war. Press attended the University of Michigan, graduating in the class of 1945, with a degree in Education.



While at the University of Michigan Press met her future husband, the light of her life, on a blind date. She and Tim were married on August 14, 1948, and moved to Newark, Ohio.



Press taught school in Newark for 28 years, her first two years at the Hudson Avenue School and the remaining years at William E. Miller Elementary School, where she made lifelong friends with her fellow teachers and with the volumes of children she taught. Press retired in 1991. She was actively involved with the Twentieth Century Club, Monday Talks and the Second Presbyterian Church. She was proud of her affiliation and friendships with the University of Michigan's Chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi and her continued service for many years at the Denison Chapter in Granville.



Press was an extraordinary Michigan football fan which led to amazing traditions with the Ohio State Buckeye friends she and Tim were surrounded by. This passion defined much of her spirit. She was also an avid tennis player and part of a Bridge Club that lasted well until the members were in their nineties.



Family vacations were celebrated in Press' beloved Michigan on Long Lake in Traverse City and on Sanibel Island, Florida where she and Tim found their most peaceful joy.



She is survived by her son, Curtis and daughter-in-law, Susan; daughters, Constance (George) Marshall, Mary (Dan) Palmquist and Kathryn (Bruce) Kurzhals; eight wonderous grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother; and many nieces and nephews.



Press was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas E. Norpell (Tim); two sisters; and two brothers.



The family has asked understanding that there will be no visitation hours, and will have a private service, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Pastor Todd Tracy officiating. Burial will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, officiated by Chaplin Mark Pierce.



A Memorial Celebration is planned from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at Kendal at Granville, 2158 Columbus Road, Granville, Ohio. All are welcome.



Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Second Presbyterian Church, 42 East Church Street, Newark, OH 43055 or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Norpell family with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in the Advocate on July 24, 2019