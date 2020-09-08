1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Snyder
1917 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth "Betty" Snyder

Pataskala - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Elizabeth Ellen "Betty" Snyder, 102, of Pataskala, formerly of Glouster, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow in Glen Rest Memorial Estates.

Her Pastor, Romy Velasco of Wagram United Methodist Church and her son Evangelist Jon D. Snyder will concelebrate.

Elizabeth passed away early Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born October 19, 1917, in Glouster, the daughter of the late Dallas and Alice (Andrews) Christman. She was a homemaker and farm wife for the majority of her life. She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing and sewing bees, reading and working word finds.

She is survived by her sons Harold of Etna, Jon (Lorraine) of Covington, Ga., her 7 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband Harold Snyder Sr. in 1983, her son Paul L. Snyder, her daughter-in-law Ilene and her two brothers and four sisters.

The family will receive friends on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, 285 East Main St in Kirkersville.

Due to COVD 19 restrictions, Masks MUST be worn inside the funeral home for everyone's protection.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Betty and her family.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
