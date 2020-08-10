Elizabeth Wilson
Newark - Elizabeth Ann Wilson, 83, of Newark, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born October 12, 1936 in Columbus to the late Fred and Betty (Klinebell) Vaughan.
Elizabeth was a member of the First Baptist Church in Heath and a member of the Child Conservation League (CCL). She had spent time working as a Realtor, at Western Electric in the Originating Department, and as Store Manager at Lawson Dairy. Elizabeth was known for making the best salsa all from her garden and she enjoyed art, especially toll painting. She was born to be a mother and loved her children and grandchildren very much.
She is survived by two sons, Rob (Karen) Wilson of Lancaster and Randall Lee Wilson of Newark; three grandchildren, Courtney (Bill) Cipparrone, Robby and Jessica Clark; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Raymond Lawrence Wilson; daughter, Karen Sheets; two brothers, Robert, and Fred Vaughan; and one sister, Barbara Jean Vaughan.
Funeral services will be held privately, and burial will be in Williams Cemetery in Hopewell, OH.
