1/1
Ella Rose Wiseman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Rose Wiseman

Granville - Ella Rose Wiseman passed away peacefully in her home on November 9, 2020. She was born on December 2, 2018. Ella spent most of her life battling multiple medical conditions, and she was a fighter to the end. Though her time with her family was short, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by those around her.

Her family cherishes her memory as the gift it was. Ella is survived by her parents, Reece and Lucinda Wiseman, sister, Alaina; paternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Oberfield of Newark; paternal grandparents, Larry and Gini Wiseman of Granville; maternal grandmother, Karen Bailes of Sunbury; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ella was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandfather, Bernard Oberfield and maternal grandfather, John Bailes.

Friends and family may gather to celebrate Ella's life from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospice and Palliative Care.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes Newark Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved