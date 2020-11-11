Ella Rose Wiseman
Granville - Ella Rose Wiseman passed away peacefully in her home on November 9, 2020. She was born on December 2, 2018. Ella spent most of her life battling multiple medical conditions, and she was a fighter to the end. Though her time with her family was short, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by those around her.
Her family cherishes her memory as the gift it was. Ella is survived by her parents, Reece and Lucinda Wiseman, sister, Alaina; paternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Oberfield of Newark; paternal grandparents, Larry and Gini Wiseman of Granville; maternal grandmother, Karen Bailes of Sunbury; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ella was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandfather, Bernard Oberfield and maternal grandfather, John Bailes.
Friends and family may gather to celebrate Ella's life from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospice and Palliative Care.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
.