Ellie Hare
Newport News - Ellie Hare, 71, formerly from Newark, passed away Tuesday, September, 2019 at her home in Newport News, Virginia.
Ellie was a very special person. She loved the Lord, her parents and family and her Yorkie dogs with all her heart.
Preceded in death by her mother, Norma Jean Hare and her brother, Raymond E. Hare, Ellie is survived by her father, Bernard R. Hare; brother, Ronald D. Hare and his wife, Teresa; sister-in-law, Ginger Hare and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a. m. Friday, October 4th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson, Virginia.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 4, 2019