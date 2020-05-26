|
|
Ellora Jane Hamby
HANOVER - Ellora Jane Hamby, 92, of Hanover, Ohio died Saturday morning, May 23, 2020 at Flint Ridge Care Center in Newark, Ohio.
Born May 12, 1928 in Dresden, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Lloyd E. and Ruth (Burrier) Flowers and was a life-long resident of Hanover. For many years she owned and operated the Village Market of Hanover. She was a member of the Hanover United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the choir, the activities director and vacation Bible school teacher. Jane was a member of Newark Eastern Star for over 50 years; was a Past President of the Hanover Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; and a member of St. Luke Commandery Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are eight sisters, Naomi Waters, Delores McPeek, Esther Weeks, Donna Renicker, Phyllis (Emerson) Acord, Patricia (Dennis) Waters, Vivian (Roy) Wilson and Sharon (Earl) Wilson; three brothers, Chester Flowers, Kenneth Flowers and Walter (Lois) Flowers and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Also surviving is a very special friend, Claire Bennett of Newark.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 67 years, James T. Hamby whom she married June 26, 1949 and who died February 15, 2016; two brothers, Lloyd Flowers, Jr. and Roy Flowers and two sisters, Virginia Flowers and Juanita Lynn.
No public calling hours will be held.
A private family funeral service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with the Rev. Walter Bruah, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020