Elmer P. Crothers, age 93, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1926 to the late Wallace and Nellie (Hall) Crothers in Fredonia, OH.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Central Christian Church, 587 Mt Vernon Rd, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Jeff Gill and Mr. Crothers will be laid to rest at Wilson Cemetery where Licking County Veteran's Alliance will provide military honors. Family will greet friends from 4-8pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Church.
Elmer proudly served his county during WWII as a Sergeant of the US Army, 123 Battalion, 8th Army, 37th Division. He spent 65 years as a member of IBEW, which included leadership as a Business Agent for three local unions and executive leadership in the AFL-CIO. Elmer had 83 years of involvement in the Boy Scouts of America, starting as a scout himself, serving in various leadership positions and was a hands-on and dedicated servant of Camp Falling Rock. He was also a life-long member of Central Christian Church, gaining the status of Elder Emeritus. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, travelling, and woodworking. More than anything, Elmer loved spending time with his family and teaching them the value of "paying it forward".
Elmer is survived by his children, Randall (Kathy) Crothers, Steve (Connie) Crothers, and Judy (Steve) Schmitt; grandchildren; Christopher (Melissa) Schmitt, Katie (Adrian) Leibas, Michael (Emily) Schmitt, Ryan (Sarah) Crothers, and Meghan Crothers; step-grandchildren, Andrew (Karl Schmidt) Voris, Katie (Shawn) Coon; great grandchildren, Ethan Boyle-Schmitt, Harper, Adam, Isaac, Luke, and Joel Schmitt; Bella, Alex, Braden, Elijah, and Kieran Crothers; Cooper, Asher, Bodie, Cruz, and Landon Leibas, and Porter and Piper Coon. He also leaves behind his sister, Ruth Dial.
In addition to his parents, Elmer is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Audrey Crothers, passed away 2011; daughter, Karen Crothers, passed away 1990; 6 brothers; and 4 sisters.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Sharonbrook Assisted Living for making him feel at home and of Hospice of Central Ohio for all their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Simon Kenton Council Boy Scouts of Amercia, 807 Kinnear Rd, Columbus, OH 43212 or to Central Christian Church Mission Team, 587 Mt. Vernon Rd, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020