|
|
Eloise Boggs
Newark - Eloise I. Boggs, 78 of Newark passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Boggs was born November 2, 1941 in Nashport, OH to the late Harry and Elsie (Scanlon) Bay. She had worked as a baker in the Meijer Grocery Bakery. Mrs. Boggs loved to work and worked hard. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard.
Survivors include her children, Deborah Boggs of Newark; Dan (Elizabeth Ernest) Boggs and Dave (Jane) Boggs, all of St. Louisville; grandchildren, Holly Boggs, Michelle (Edward) Wisegerber, Jason (Michelle) Johnson, Austin (Emily) Boggs, Levi (Mallory) Boggs, Ellie Boggs; great grandchildren, Hunter, Olivia, Willow, Grace and another due in November.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Boggs, February 21, 2009.
There will be no public services. Private burial will be at Irville Cemetery, Nashport, OH.
VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020