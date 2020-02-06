|
|
Elsie Dale Roberts
JOHNSTOWN -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Elsie Dale Roberts, 95, of Johnstown, will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Family and friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark.
Elsie was called home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Licking County, Ohio on December 30, 1924 to the late John W. and Mary E. (Gorley) Hughes.
During World War II, Elsie work at Owens-Corning Fiberglas. After the war, she worked at a diner on the square in Newark, then retiring from the US Postal service in Columbus in 1988, after many years of service. She was a faithful member of the Newark Brethren Church, where she served as a deaconess. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. Elsie was also a devoted homemaker to her family, where she was an excellent seamstress, providing clothing to her children.
Survivors include her daughter, Pennette Roberts; granddaughter, Kelly Michelle (Willard) Roberts Britton; great grandchildren, Corporal Christian Roberts, USMC and Eden M. Britton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Roberts; son, Danny Roberts; daughters, Charlotte and Bonnie Roberts; brothers and sisters, Robert, Helen, William, Eileen, Sarah, June and Anna Mae.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elsie to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020