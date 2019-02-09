|
Elsie Louise Barton
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Elsie Louise Barton, 92, of Newark, will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Dee Krier officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Monday, two hours prior to the funeral service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Elsie was born in Ashville, Ohio on December 19, 1926 to the late John and Ethel (Pence) Little. She passed away on February 7, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio.
Elsie was a devoted homemaker to her family. She was a member of the Women of the Moose for over 47 years, where she was the leader of the euchre league; was a member of the Newark Eagles for over 27 years; and was a life-long Cincinnati Reds fan. Most important in her life was the time she spent with her loving family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Sutherland, Donna (Rick) Atwood, Dottie (Bill) Ward, Joyce (Dave) Bonham, John (Karen) Barton, Ron (Linda) Barton, Sue (Eldon) Lawson, Charles (Suzy McClary) Barton and June (Doug) Palm; brother, John Little; sisters, Anna Mae Hedges, Connie Little and Susie Little; 19 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Barton in 1985; and brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elsie to The Center for the Visually Impaired of Licking County, 67 N. Fifth Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
