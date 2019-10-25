|
Elsie M. Evans
Newark - A funeral service for Elsie M. Evans, 83 of Newark will be held Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church 261 East Main Street Newark with Pastor Jeffrey Perry officiating. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery.
Mrs. Evans died Friday October 25, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born November 5, 1935 in Coshocton, Ohio to Alexander Moore and Estella Cutshall-Field.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church for 24 years. She devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, camping and traveling. She was a self-taught organist and played for her own delight. She studied her Bible and was a true Prayer Warrior. Her family relished her baked goods and referred to her as the "Dessert Queen."
She is survived by her children, Kevin Evans, Gloria K. "Kathy" Evans, Dwight Evans, Candis Evans, David (Robin) Evans, April Evans all of Newark; grandchildren Avery and Abagail; sister, Katherine E. Varns of Newark; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alfred M. "Bob" Evans, whom died July 20, 2005; son, Greg Evans; sisters, Betty Swartz, Marilyn Moore; brother, Richard Moore.
Visitation will be observed Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME 1850 West Main Street. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.
The family request memorial contributions to the Faith United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019