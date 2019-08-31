Services
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
(740) 967-6085
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
View Map
Elsie Selvage Obituary
Elsie Selvage

Round Rock - Elsie Selvage, 92, of Round Rock, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord at 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She passed peacefully at home after a long and difficult battle with dementia. She was born on April 16, 1927, in Martin County, Kentucky, as the first-born of Winfield and Julia (McCoy) DeLong. Elsie was married nearly 50 years to her beloved husband, Edward. Together, they lived a humble life, devoted to the Lord, until Edward's passing on August 28, 1996. Elsie was a member of Alder Chapel United Baptist Church of West Jefferson, Ohio. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, William; a younger sister, Beulah; and a stillborn daughter, Elisabeth. She is survived by: son, Robert (Sheri Garrett) Selvage of Magnolia, Texas; daughter, Linda (Richard) Samczak of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Lanita (Robert) Mann of Medina, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great -grandchildren. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 225 North Main Street, Johnstown, Ohio, where the service will be held on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. with Elder Charles L. Smith officiating. Interment at Green Hill Cemetery, also in Johnstown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elsie's memory may be made to Hope and Grace Hospice, 13740 N. Highway 183, Bldg. H, Unit 1, Austin, Texas 78750-1821. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019
