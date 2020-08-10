1/1
Elsie Viola Bevard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Viola Bevard

Bladensburg - Elsie Viola Bevard of Bladensburg, Ohio passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1940 in Buckeye Lake, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond F. and Bonnetta G. (Dugan) Compton.

Elsie was a 1958 graduate of Newark High School. She enjoyed her children and had a lot of love in her life. She was forced into retirement when she was diagnosed with M.S. Elsie was a crack shot and was an auxiliary member of the Deathwind Long Rifle Club and the NRA.

Elsie worked for the Miller Company, the Pioneer Restaurant and Aramarc, the dining service at Kenyon College. She made birthday and wedding cakes for over 30 years.

Elsie is survived by her children, William "Skip" (Linda L.) of Martinsburg, James F. Sr. (Barb) of Bladensburg and Sheila E. of Bladensburg; friend, Jody Vickers; seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren; nephews; a brother, James Compton; and a sister, Eloise Ball.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband, William E. Bevard Jr.; partner, Keneth L. Peters; brother, R. Compton Jr.; and sisters, Bonnie Jean Compton and Sally Dondra.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Utica Presbyterian Church with Pastor Terry Holobaugh officiating.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elise Viola Bevard.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved