Elva Smith
Hanover - Elva May Smith, 84, of Hanover, Ohio died Saturday evening, January 11, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio.
Born January 7, 1936 in Frazeysburg, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Nora May (Sheppard) Wolford. Elva was a member of the Frazeysburg Community Bible Church. She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing and taking bus trips. She also enjoyed cooking and trying out new recipes.
Surviving is her loving husband of over 66 years, Merlin G. Smith whom she married June 26, 1953; one son and daughter in-law, Ricky and Diane Smith of Heath, Ohio; a son in-law, Stuart Braun of Massillon, Ohio; four grandsons; seven step grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Carol Matthews of Coshocton, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Sue Braun, who died April 29, 2015 and a brother, Harold Wolford.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 8pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020