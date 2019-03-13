Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Elvira Schell, 101, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Friday, March 15, 2019, with Fr. Bill Hritsko as celebrant. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Elvira died at the Chapel Grove Inn on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 6, 1917 to the late William J. and Amelia (Sailing) Hill.

Elvira was a longtime active parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, also visiting the homebound. She was a former member of the St. Francis de Sales Altar Rosary Society and the Trudeau Guild. As the mother of eleven children, Elvira spent many years volunteering for her children's school and sporting events at both St. Francis de Sales and Newark Catholic High Schools. She was an avid Newark Catholic supporter, spending countless hours over the years taking ticket money at their football and basketball games.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Clair (Julie) Schell, Charles (Gail) Schell, Mark Schell (Lynnette White), Monica Stell, Stephen (Susie) Schell, Anne Schell and Michael (Catherine) Schell; son-in-law, Douglas Heffley; daughters-in-law, Jane Schell, Barbara Schell, and Mary Jane Schell; 27 grandchildren, Christopher (Deborah) Schell, Hans (Erin) Schell, Kyle (Mark) Simoff, Lesha Farias, Kirk (Jennifer) Schell, Shannon (Tobin) Hall, Christine (Scott) Zanoni, Nathan Schell, Amanda (Jason) Stoyle, Michelle (Larry) Daniels, Lorie Heffley, Joan Torres, Babette (Kevin) Lewis, Chad Heffley, Matthew (Kristie) Schell, Heidi (Shawn) Edwards, Heather (John) Rathbone Jr., Rene (Jace) Lothes, Sarah Paul, Katherine and Jessica Stell, Brande (Chris) Helms, Emilee (John) McLarnan, Cyrus and Searra Schell, Jayme (Aaron) Wilson, and Ellen (Mike) Helser; 47 great-grandchildren, Jack, Nicholas, Joe, Lexi and Andrew Schell, Gabriela and Lauren Farias, Perry and Abigail Schell, Paige and Brynn Hall, Mason Schell, Jasper and Anderson Stoyle; Olivia Daniels, Alexandra (Brock) Sanders, Jacqueline Parero, Samantha Torres, Nicole, Judson and Cameron Lewis, Alyssa (Jacob) Denuit, Sylvia and Ava Heffley, Ethan and Sullivan Schell, Elizabeth, Sydnie, Ellie, and Harrison Edwards, Cordelia and Leander Lothes, Ella and Addison Paul, Griffin, Owen, and Keaton Helms, Cora and John McLarnan, Hudson, Deacon, Max, Charlee, Luka and Sloane Wilson, and Colby and Aspen Helser; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Briar and Sage Denuit; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elvira was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence W. Schell in 1971; her sons, David Schell, Daniel Schell, and Gregory Schell; her daughter, Barbara Heffley; and her brother, Edgar (Winifred) Hill;

Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-8 P.M., Thursday, March 14, 2019 where a Vigil Service will be held at 3 P.M.

The family requests memorials in Elvira's name be made to St. Leonard Catholic Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Road, Heath, Ohio 43056; Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055; or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

To share your memory of Elvira or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019
