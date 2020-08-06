1/1
Emerson Holman
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emerson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emerson Holman

Frazeysburg - Emerson D. Holman, 95, of Newark, Ohio died Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020 at Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark.

Born December 17, 1924 in Killbuck, Ohio he was the son of the late Russell L. and Vernice H. (Booth) Holman and was a 1942 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. He attended Ohio Northern University and Kenyon College before his induction into the military. Emerson proudly served our country during World War II as a member of the Army Air Corps flying missions in B-24 and B-25 Bombers. He later attended and graduated from the University of Cincinnati, while working at Standard Oil of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio as a co-op mechanical engineer. Emerson retired in 1977 from Kaiser Aluminum of Heath, Ohio where he was a mechanical engineer for 30 years.

Emerson was a longtime and faithful member of Perryton Church of Christ. He was also a member of New Home Lodge 320, F. & A. M. of Hanover; the Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus and the Aladdin Shrine of Columbus.

Surviving are two sons and daughters in-law, Curtis and Linda Holman of Vicksburg, Mississippi and Craig and Earlene Holman of Newark; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Elojean (Dusthimer) Holman whom he married September 5, 1947 and who died October 16, 2016; a grandson, Brian Eric Holman and an infant brother, John Curtis Holman.

Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Perryton Church of Christ, 6202 Licking Valley Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio. New Home Lodge #320 will conduct Masonic services at 7pm Tuesday following calling hours.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Perryton Church of Christ with Minister David Tingler officiating. Burial will be in Perryton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

The Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home is assisting the family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Perryton Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
07:00 PM
Perryton Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Perryton Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved