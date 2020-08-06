Emerson Holman
Frazeysburg - Emerson D. Holman, 95, of Newark, Ohio died Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020 at Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio
in Newark.
Born December 17, 1924 in Killbuck, Ohio he was the son of the late Russell L. and Vernice H. (Booth) Holman and was a 1942 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. He attended Ohio Northern University and Kenyon College before his induction into the military. Emerson proudly served our country during World War II as a member of the Army Air Corps flying missions in B-24 and B-25 Bombers. He later attended and graduated from the University of Cincinnati, while working at Standard Oil of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio as a co-op mechanical engineer. Emerson retired in 1977 from Kaiser Aluminum of Heath, Ohio where he was a mechanical engineer for 30 years.
Emerson was a longtime and faithful member of Perryton Church of Christ. He was also a member of New Home Lodge 320, F. & A. M. of Hanover; the Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus and the Aladdin Shrine of Columbus.
Surviving are two sons and daughters in-law, Curtis and Linda Holman of Vicksburg, Mississippi and Craig and Earlene Holman of Newark; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Elojean (Dusthimer) Holman whom he married September 5, 1947 and who died October 16, 2016; a grandson, Brian Eric Holman and an infant brother, John Curtis Holman.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Perryton Church of Christ, 6202 Licking Valley Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio. New Home Lodge #320 will conduct Masonic services at 7pm Tuesday following calling hours.
Funeral services will be 10:00am Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Perryton Church of Christ with Minister David Tingler officiating. Burial will be in Perryton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home is assisting the family.