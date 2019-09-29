Services
Emily Frances Gettys


1942 - 2019
Emily Frances Gettys Obituary
Emily Frances Gettys

Newark - Emily Frances Gettys, age 76, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1942 to the late Fred and Anna Mae (Wade) Downour in West Rushville, OH.

Emily was a lifelong bowler and day manager at Park Lanes for over 25 years. She enjoyed travel; bowling in many local, state, and national tournaments.

She was blessed with three children, Sky (Tammy) Gettys, Michael (Ric) Gettys, and Lori (Dave) Gettys-McPherson; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; her loving companion of many years, Tom Coakley; her many cats and dogs; and many other dear friends and family.

Per Emily's wishes, no services will be held for her. Arrangements entrusted to O.R. Woodyard Co.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 29, 2019
