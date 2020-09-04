1/1
Emma Grace "Gaye" Gilbert Blaine

Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Emma Grace "Gaye" Gilbert, 92, formerly of Newark, Ohio, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11 A.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020. Friends and family may call at the church for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Gaye passed away July 2, 2018, at the home of daughter, Sally Baker, in Cheektowaga, NY. She was born Jan. 11, 1926, in Benton, Illinois, to the late James D. & Flossie (Pemberton) Miller. She graciously donated her body to The University at Buffalo, NY, for scientific research, as she wanted to continue helping the community even in her passing. She was always active in life, and was sad that her battle with Alzheimer's and breast cancer limited her previous activities.

Gaye attended undergraduate studies for music at The College of Wooster, in Wooster, Ohio. She married James Robert (Bob) Gilbert, Jr., on June 3, 1948, at The First Baptist Church, in Benton. They moved to Bob's hometown of Newark, where they lived their life together for 50 years.

She later converted to Catholicism, to honor her husband, by living in his Christian faith. She loved The Lord and shared her great faith with everyone. She taught her family how to live in God's love by her great examples of love.

Gaye was a homemaker and excelled immensely in everything she did, among them being an expert seamstress (she could sew, knit, crochet, embroider), was a concert pianist, sang beautifully, was a great artist and had a great love of flowers.

She is survived by her children, Ruth A. (Thomas) Carson, Newark, Sarah (Sally) C. (Jerry) Baker, Cheektowaga, NY, James P. (Janelle Oder), Newark, and Jennifer G. (Douglas) Csubak, Newark; 9 grandchildren, Holly, Margaret, Jackie, Thomas II, Eric, Carmen, Jerry II, Meagan, and Michael; 15 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 1 sister-in-law Jeanette (Halisey) Gilbert; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bob Gilbert; her second husband, Jerome Blaine; daughter, Maureen E.; and grandsons, Joseph & Paul. Gaye was the youngest and last of 6 children.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, Newark, is assisting with arrangements. To share your memory of Gaye or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com






Published in Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
