Emma Julia Franks



Newark - Emma Julia Franks, 87, of Newark, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home. She was born March 22, 1932, in Belpre, a daughter of the late Frank Edward and Leona Letta (Reeves) Posey.



For many years, she had worked as a pharmacy assistant at Larry's Drug Store.



Surviving are her husband, Ralph Edward Franks; two sons, Steven Edward (Elizabeth Ann) Franks and Timothy David (Tina) Franks; her grandson Jamison David (Devan Alissa) Franks; sister-in-law Anne Posey. Her brother James Posey preceded her in death.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street in Newark. Pastor Wally McLaughlin will officiate. Family and friends may call from 1pm until the 3pm service time on Saturday at the funeral home. An urn burial will take place at a later date in the Fairmount Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.



Read More Listen to Obituary