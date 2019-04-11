Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Franks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Julia Franks


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emma Julia Franks Obituary
Emma Julia Franks

Newark - Emma Julia Franks, 87, of Newark, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home. She was born March 22, 1932, in Belpre, a daughter of the late Frank Edward and Leona Letta (Reeves) Posey.

For many years, she had worked as a pharmacy assistant at Larry's Drug Store.

Surviving are her husband, Ralph Edward Franks; two sons, Steven Edward (Elizabeth Ann) Franks and Timothy David (Tina) Franks; her grandson Jamison David (Devan Alissa) Franks; sister-in-law Anne Posey. Her brother James Posey preceded her in death.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street in Newark. Pastor Wally McLaughlin will officiate. Family and friends may call from 1pm until the 3pm service time on Saturday at the funeral home. An urn burial will take place at a later date in the Fairmount Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now