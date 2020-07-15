Emmett Charles Masters
Utica - Emmett Charles Masters, 31, of Utica passed away on July 11, 2020 at the OSU James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on July 5, 1989 in Westerville to Walter C. and Debra J. (Bussey) Masters.
Emmett graduated from Utica High School in 2008. He was a free spirit and loved life. He enjoyed being with his friends and would help anyone that needed it.
He is survived by his parents, Walter and Debra Masters; brother, Nathaniel (Shayda) Masters; uncles and aunts, Mike and Linda Bussey and Larry and Phyllis Bussey; great-aunts and uncles, Barb and Bill Serrino, Jim and Janis Kowalski, Shirleen Kowalski, Hilty Kleshinski and Pauline Masters.
Emmett is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Helen Masters and Clyde and Elizabeth Bussey.
An online memorial service via Zoom will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the OSU James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH, 43210 or online at www.giveto.osu.edu
.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com
.