Emmitt "Buddy" Filkins Iii
Emmitt "Buddy" Filkins III

NEWARK -

Emmitt L. "Buddy" Filkins III, 34, of Newark, passed away on May 28, 2020 in Newark. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 26, 1985 to Emmitt Filkins, Jr. and Donna (Newlon) Allen.

Buddy enjoyed landscaping, gardening, cooking and his favorite color was blue. Most important was the time he spent with his loving family and friends.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his brother, Steven (Sarah) Filkins; sisters, Rebecca (Tyrone) Ross, Melissa Filkins and Brooke Filkins; maternal grandmother, Janice Filkins; step brothers and sisters, Russell (Crystal) Greene, Jessica (Ben) Robinson, Jeffrey (Jessica) Greene and Robert Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dee and Gail Newlon; paternal grandfather, Emmitt Filkins; and two cousins, Dakota Farrow and Cody Thoma.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Buddy to The Refuge, PO Box 163173, Columbus, Ohio, 43216.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Buddy or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Buddy and his family.






Published in Advocate from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
