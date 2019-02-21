Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
V.G.F Church
4905 Jacksontown Rd.
Newark, OH
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
V.G.F Church
4905 Jacksontown Rd.
Newark, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
V.G.F Church
4905 Jacksontown Rd
Newark, OH
Emory Sabine Slevin


2002 - 2019
Emory Sabine Slevin Obituary
Emory Sabine Slevin

Newark - A funeral service for Emory S. Slevin, 17, of Newark, will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday February 22, 2019 at the V.G.F Church, 4905 Jacksontown Rd, Newark.

Emory entered heaven on February 16, 2019, at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She was born January 4, 2002 to Clay D. and Lauren G. (McFarlane) Slevin.

Ms. Slevin attended V G F Church. As a child, Emory terrified and delighted us with her fearlessness and love of life; she loved climbing bookshelves, chasing spiders and jumping off the high points of furniture.

As a young woman, she made our lives better with her love, sarcasm and creativity. Emory was never afraid of death and said so many times. She was ready to meet her Creator and hopefully now believes that she has a beautiful nose, even though it makes her look more like her dad.

She is survived by her loving parents, brothers Gerard and Leland Slevin, paternal grandparents Dale (Sue) Slevin, maternal grandparents Melodie (Keith) Mullins, Larry (Roberta) McFarlane, uncles Noah McFarlane, Dan (Mary) Greene, aunts Rachel (Dilan) David, Ashley (Brian) Santiago, Melia (Danton) DeLong. Emory had a love for animals including her cats Vardojer, Robot, Devil and Roscoe and her sugar gliders Chamise and Queso.

Emory is preceded in death by paternal grandmothers Mary C. Slevin, Sally L. Slevin and cousin Nalani Rivkah DeLong.

Friends may call from 2-4 & 5-7 p.m. Friday at V.G.F Church, 4905 Jacksontown Rd., Newark. Those who wish may make contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 711 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43205 or American Red Cross 995 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43205.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 21, 2019
