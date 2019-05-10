|
|
Erik Robert Rennie
Pataskala - Erik Robert Rennie, age 49, of Pataskala, Ohio died unexpectedly May 6, 2019 in Pataskala. He was born on October 4, 1969 in Lancaster, Ohio to Andrew Rennie and Jill (Brill) Rennie. On September 12, 2008, he married Mandy Rennie in Hocking Hills. Together they shared 10 years of marriage. Erik is survived by his wife, Mandy Rennie; children, Mackenzie (Jordan Glosser) Hunter, Zane, Braden, Kalleigh, Hadleigh, Lainey, Kade, Kristopher and Nathan Rennie; mother, Jill Rennie; brother, Michael (Suzanna) Rennie; niece, Chelsea Rennie (Kyle Hofmeister); nephew, Jared Rennie; mother-in-law, Deborah (Gregory) Vogel; father-in-law, Jeffrey (Connie) Brenning; and several other close family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew Martin Rennie. Erik retired as a sergeant at the Franklin County Sheriff's office after 10 years of service. Later he turned his talents for woodworking into his own local business. Erik was a member of Tri- Village Christian Church in Pataskala, Ohio. He enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time with his family. Erik's proudest achievement was his relationship with his beautiful wife and children. Erik was such a loving man. He was hardworking and extremely talented. He had built many extraordinary furniture and accent pieces that will forever live in family's homes and hearts. Erik always was a perfectionist and gave his all to his work. He would want everyone to know how thankful he is for the way our community is taking care of his family. We just are so grateful for everyone in our lives! A visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with a service conducted at 7:00 PM all at Tri-Village Christian Church, 7509 Columbus Road SW, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mandy Rennie for the children's college fund.
Published in the Advocate on May 10, 2019