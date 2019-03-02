Ernest Roy Johnson



NEWARK - Ernest Roy Johnson, 73, of Newark, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home. He was born February 25, 1946 in Boston, MA to the late Hugh and Laura (Long) Johnson.



Ernest was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He was an artist, crafter, specialized in building bird houses, a writer, and a published author.



He is survived by his wife, Imogene; daughter, Brenda Wilson; grandchildren, Philip Johnson and Rose Totten; two step daughters, Tracey Flanagan and Atida Stuck; five step grandsons; one step granddaughter; one sister, Carol Wiser of Dickson, TN; best friend and fishing partner, Dan Scarberry, and the people of World Global Ministries.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Lori Johnson; sister, Marilyn Johnson; and step son, Jackie Paul Chidester.



Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cedar Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, at World Global Ministries, 69 King Ave. Newark, with Pastor Michael Swartz officiating.



Published in the Advocate on Mar. 2, 2019