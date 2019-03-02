Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
World Global Ministries
69 King Ave.
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Roy Johnson


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest Roy Johnson Obituary
Ernest Roy Johnson

NEWARK - Ernest Roy Johnson, 73, of Newark, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home. He was born February 25, 1946 in Boston, MA to the late Hugh and Laura (Long) Johnson.

Ernest was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He was an artist, crafter, specialized in building bird houses, a writer, and a published author.

He is survived by his wife, Imogene; daughter, Brenda Wilson; grandchildren, Philip Johnson and Rose Totten; two step daughters, Tracey Flanagan and Atida Stuck; five step grandsons; one step granddaughter; one sister, Carol Wiser of Dickson, TN; best friend and fishing partner, Dan Scarberry, and the people of World Global Ministries.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Lori Johnson; sister, Marilyn Johnson; and step son, Jackie Paul Chidester.

Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cedar Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, at World Global Ministries, 69 King Ave. Newark, with Pastor Michael Swartz officiating.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now