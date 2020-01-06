|
Esther F. Gayheart
ST. LOUISVILLE -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Esther F. Gayheart, age 86, of St. Louisville, Ohio, will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with her son-in-law, Michael Mears officiating. Burial will follow in Eden Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Esther went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 5, 2020 with family at her side. She was born in Licking County on November 10, 1933 to the late Wayne and Blanche (Myers) Nethers.
Esther was a member of Eden Church of Christ in St. Louisville, Ohio. She was a homemaker and lovingly cared for her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never turned down an opportunity to spend time with her family. In her final days, her great great grandson, Carter Liming, still brought a smile to her face.
Esther loved gardening and she and Forest eagerly shared the fruits of their labor with family, friends and anyone who enjoyed fresh vegetables. She also enjoyed camping and fishing. Family vacations were spent with friends and family fishing on Lake Erie and Like Nipissing, Ontario, Canada. Forest and Esther enjoyed attending auctions in their retirement years. Esther enjoyed cooking and was known for sharing her dinner table with friends and family and you never left her house without a home cooked meal.
Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Forest Gayheart, whom she married March 6, 1952; children, Joyce (Michael) Liming, Donnie (Beth) Gayheart, Denise (Michael) Mears and Marsha (Douglas) Noblick; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Pauline Garven and Catherine Garven.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Eden Church of Christ or Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Special thanks to Rachel Liming and the caring staff of Hospice of Central Ohio for the loving care that was provided to Esther.
