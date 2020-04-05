|
Esther Jean Flowers
Newark - A Private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Esther Jean Flowers, 88, of Newark, will be held with her immediate family at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Newark, with Fr. Bob Penhallurick as celebrant, and Fr. David Sizemore as concelebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Jean, a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on May 11, 1931 to the late Howard and Mildred (Kline) Smith.
Jean, a graduate of St. Francis de Sales Elementary and 1949 graduate of Newark High School, was retired from the Newark Water Department where she worked in customer service for many years. Following retirement, Jean enjoyed traveling with her family, taking multiple cruises and visiting many different countries. She was also an avid supporter of the Licking County Players.
Devoted to her Catholic faith, Jean was an active volunteer at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and dedicated countless hours in serving her parish. Over the years, she was active with ARC, Parish Council, Liturgy Committee, Eucharistic Minister, Women of St. Francis, Greeter, Vacation Bible School, Parish Picnic, Soup Suppers, and was the Sunday Social Hour and Ministry of Comfort Chair. Jean was also a member of the Knox Licking Vocations Club, Knox Licking Deanery, Society of our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity and served on the board of Catholic Social Services. Jean was honored as Catholic Woman of the Year in 2007 and the Mother Daughter Tea Woman of Distinction in 2009.
She will be greatly missed by her sister, Mildred "Millie" Walker; and nieces and nephews, Rebecca E. (Timothy) Grace, Dale E. (Alecia) Walker Jr., Christina "Tina" L. (Robert) Winegardner; Brett Hathhorn, and Kelly Piemonte.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Flowers Sr.; son Danny Flowers Jr.; sister, Rita A. (Dr. Thomas) Hathhorn; brother-in-law Dale Walker Sr.; and great-nephew, Nicholas T. Winegardner.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Jean's name be made to the St. Francis de Sales Foundation Campaign, 40 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055; or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Flowers family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Jean can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020