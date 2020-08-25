Esther M. (nee Sanner) Reid



Downers Grove, IL - Esther M. Reid nee Sanner, age 95 of Downers Grove, Illinois. Formerly of Newark and Logan, Ohio. Esther is a member of the Ohio Order of Eastern Stars. She is the beloved wife of the late George C. Reid, Jr. Loving mother of Diana K Reid, George C. (Sally) Reid III, Stephen M. Reid and Brian W. (Jane) Reid. Beloved daughter of the late Susie and William Sanner. Step-daughter of the late Claribel Sanner. Proud grandmother of Allison (Jeff) Mitch, Mark (Bevin) Reid, Evan Reid, Megan Reid and Lauren Reid. Great grandmother of Ella Rose Mitch, Rylan Mitch, Finnegan Mitch, Owen Reid and Elijah Reid. Dear sister of the late Ruth Sanner and the late Elmer Sanner. Loving niece of the late Maud Hawk. Services were private. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel- West Chicago, Illinois (630) 293-5200









