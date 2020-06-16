Esther Mae McDonald
Newark - Esther Mae McDonald, 100, of Newark passed away on June 10, 2020 at Arlington Care Center. She was born on August 30, 1919 in Crooksville, OH to the late John and Mary Jane (Smith) Cable.
Esther managed the food department at Zanesville's Kresge store for nearly 40 years. After retiring, she worked at Coach House Gifts also in Zanesville. She was a member of Heath Church of Christ and later attended Newark Baptist Temple.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Rosalee McDonald; grandchildren, Kim (Attila) Relle, April Lynn (Brian) Marcus, and Patricia (Michael) Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Ilona Relle, Rachel Marcus, Isaac (Gabrielle) Wheeler, Rebekah Wheeler, and Mary Wheeler.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. McDonald; son, Larry McDonald; brothers, Robert, Bernard "Red"(Phylis), John (Irma), and Edsel (Patricia) Cable, and; sisters, Nellie (Andy) Pritchard, Mary Ruth McCabe, and Nesi Lee (Lewis) Finley.
Grandma was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Seek the LORD while he may be found… Isaiah 55:6
The Lord willing, a private family service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home.
Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.