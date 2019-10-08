|
|
Esther Rose "Pug" Louella Mohler
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Esther Rose "Pug" Louella Mohler, age 81, of Newark will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Reverend Scott Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Pug passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 18, 1938 in Buckeye Lake, Ohio to the late John H. and Loretta (Shoyer) Reed.
She was one who always had a wonderful sense of humor and a twinkle in her eye. She was constantly concerned about her family and those closest to her. Holding a strong Christian faith, Pug would do anything to help those in need. She deeply loved her children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and was everything to her.
Pug was strong willed, and at times could be set in her ways. She was a very talented bowler, traveling to numerous state and national bowling tournaments. Pug often enjoyed spending time at CMA Fan Fest in Nashville, TN, meeting and greeting her favorite country stars of today and yesterday. She rarely missed WWE Monday Night Raw.
She was a faithful member of the Druids and the Newark Eagles-Licking Aerie #387 and had previously worked at Walker Manufacturing and Morrow-Macke, Inc.
She is survived by two daughters, Victoria L. (Melvin) Jones and June E. Ervin both of Newark; five grandchildren, Jeremiah (Shanna) Jones, Tiffany Jones, Jonathan Jones, Sarah Mohler and William Riegert: and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Penny Mohler; two brothers, Howard Reed and Frank Reed; four sisters, Helen Morgan, Cora Freas, Margaret Loughman and Jean Miller;
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, October 9, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pug's name to the Retired Eagles Activity Club, 52 Forry Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 8, 2019