Ethel Adele Runkle-Cochran, 89, passed away on February 4, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1930 in Columbus, OH to the late Edward P. and Martha (Skomrock) Watkins. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. E.V. Runkle and seven siblings.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael W. Cochran; nephew, Ritch (Polly) Boucher; nieces, Kim (Gerry) Herman and Renee Lockhart; great-nephew, Brian Herman; great-nieces, Sarah (Mark) Hamilton, Morgan Lockhart and Olivia (Zack) Wills; great-grand-nephew, Ethyn Lockhart and Henry Hamilton; great-grand-niece, Temperance Wills and sister-in-law, Nancy Watkins; step-daughter, Lauren (Patrick) Borghese; step-son, Douglas (Dineen) Cochran; grandchildren, Cassandra, Rachel, Sean, Adam, Rosaleen and Andrew.
Ethel was prominently known for her amazing cooking skills and had a love and passion for cooking for her church family as well.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1200 S. Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 where her funeral service will be held at 10:30am with Pastor Karl Hanf officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates.
Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020