Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Runkle-Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Adele Runkle-Cochran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Adele Runkle-Cochran Obituary
Ethel Adele Runkle-Cochran, 89, passed away on February 4, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1930 in Columbus, OH to the late Edward P. and Martha (Skomrock) Watkins. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. E.V. Runkle and seven siblings.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael W. Cochran; nephew, Ritch (Polly) Boucher; nieces, Kim (Gerry) Herman and Renee Lockhart; great-nephew, Brian Herman; great-nieces, Sarah (Mark) Hamilton, Morgan Lockhart and Olivia (Zack) Wills; great-grand-nephew, Ethyn Lockhart and Henry Hamilton; great-grand-niece, Temperance Wills and sister-in-law, Nancy Watkins; step-daughter, Lauren (Patrick) Borghese; step-son, Douglas (Dineen) Cochran; grandchildren, Cassandra, Rachel, Sean, Adam, Rosaleen and Andrew.

Ethel was prominently known for her amazing cooking skills and had a love and passion for cooking for her church family as well.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1200 S. Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 where her funeral service will be held at 10:30am with Pastor Karl Hanf officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates.

Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -