Eugene "Gene" Allen
Pataskala - Eugene "Gene" Allen (71) of Pataskala, Ohio passed away Friday June 19, 2020. He was born October 22, 1948 in Rushtown, Ohio to the late William and Stella Allen. In his spare time Gene enjoyed racing, working on his cars in the garage, and most importantly spending time with his family. Gene is survived by his two loving sons, Jeffrey and Ryan Allen; grandchildren Jessika, Hailey, Meghan, and Jacob; great-grandchildren Gena and Greyson; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. Friends and family of Gene may gather for a graveside service Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens 5600 E. Broad St. Columbus, Ohio 43213. Arrangements are being handled by Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home.




Published in Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
