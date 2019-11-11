Services
Eugene "Tex" Griffitts

Eugene "Tex" Griffitts

Newark - Eugene "Tex" Griffitts, 80, of Newark, took the hand of Jesus, and finished his hard-fought race Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Thursday from 11-1 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the service in Wilson Cemetery.

Published in the Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
