Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Eugene Hunt
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
383 Washington St.
Newark, OH
Eugene Hunt


1962 - 2019
Eugene Hunt Obituary
Eugene Hunt

Newark - A homegoing service celebrating the life of Eugene N. "Gene" Hunt, 56 of Newark will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 383 Washington St., Newark with Rev. Mario R. Williams officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Gene passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home. He was born September 12, 1962 in Newark to the late Chester and Millie (Morris) Hunt. A graduate of Newark High School and the Central Ohio Technical College, Gene worked as a research clerk for J.P. Morgan Chase. He was a faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the finance committee, as treasurer and as an usher. He was devoted fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Cynthia (Flournoy) Hunt, who he married March 28, 1992; children, Jesse Hunt of Newark and Nathan Hunt of Indianapolis, IN; a sister, Karen (Ron) Mitchell of Newark; brothers, Chester Hunt, Jr. of Columbus, Carl Hunt, Sr. (Michelle) of Newark, Daniel Hunt of Newark, Jerome Hunt (Dixie) of Heath; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine Manning and Brenda Bibbins.

Friends and family may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on July 31, 2019
